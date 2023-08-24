TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Courthouse received a phone call threat that officials have since deemed non-credible.

Shawnee County Emergency Management Director Dusty Nichols confirmed with KSNT 27 News that the courthouse is not in danger after a phone call threat late Thursday morning. Nichols said the county alerted all department heads and people within the courthouse, but it was never evacuated. A K-9 unit is sweeping the grounds as a precautionary measure.

Nichols said a call came into the building around 11:15 a.m. and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office security unit is the first to investigate an incident like this. He assures the threat was non-credible and encourages everyone to utilize the See Something Say Something program by speaking up if you hear, see or notice any suspicious activity.