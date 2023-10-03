TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged threat made to the Washburn Rural High School.

On Monday, Oct. 2, the sheriff’s office was notified of a possible threat made at the school via social media. Public Information Officer Abigail Christian said the sheriff’s office is actively investigating the threat.

“We continue to work closely with law enforcement professionals within our community as well as the Auburn-Washburn Unified School District to complete a thorough investigation and ensure the safety of all students and staff members,” Christian said.

Christian said if the potential threat of violence changes, the sheriff’s office would work with Auburn-Washburn to provide timely and accurate information.

Anyone with information is asked to report to school officials, to call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200 or email detectiveleads@snco.us. You can also submit a tip anonymously to the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or by clicking here.

