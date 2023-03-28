MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan teenager was arrested Monday after allegedly pointing a gun at three women at gunpoint and then fleeing police.

Manhattan Police responded to a report of a teenage suspect pointing a gun at three women, one age 19 and two age 20 at around 7:30 p.m. in a Sonic parking lot, according to Riley County Police Department.

The three women were inside their parked vehicle when the suspect pointed the gun at the vehicle as he walked by, according to RCPD Spokesperson Aaron Wintermote.

When officers arrived, the suspect ran and was chased by officers through Westport Pl. into the parking lot of Walgreens then across Garden Way where he was taken into custody in the Evergreen Apartments parking lot, according to RCPD.

The suspect was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault and interference with police, according to RCPD. The suspect was processed by juvenile intake and released to a guardian.