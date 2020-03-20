Three area men arrested for 1st degree murder

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Three men are in the Riley County jail in Manhattan on murder charges.

Police arrested Dylan Allan Hitsman, Jaylon Mathew Hitsman and Shamar Sedrick Sutton for first degree murder, aggravated assault, attempted aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon and other charges.

One of the men is from Abilene and another is from Manhattan. Both are 20 years old. A third person, age 45, has a listed address at the Manhattan homeless shelter.

All three are being held on $250,000 dollar bond.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

