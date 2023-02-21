EVEREST (KSNT) – Three juveniles were placed in police protective custody after a search warrant in Everest found a possible risk of child endangerment, drugs and paraphernalia.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a welfare check at approximately 4:45 p.m. Feb. 17. Police recognized Brent Rezabek, 38, of Hiawatha, and arrested him on four outstanding warrants in Brown County.

After arresting Rezabek, deputies contacted the residence and determined sufficient probable cause for a search warrant at 337 S. 4th Everest. Upon searching, needles, syringes, meth, marijuana, grinders and pipes were seized as evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Crystal Duval, 37, of Everest, was arrested on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of child endangerment. Michael Ballman, 50, of Horton was arrested on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of child endangerment. Laura Barnhart, 37, Everest, was arrested on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of child endangerment. Three juveniles were placed in police protective custody, according to the sheriff’s office.