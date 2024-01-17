TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire resulted in three dead dogs in southeast Topeka.

At 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, crews from the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to a housefire in the 2100 block of Southeast Pennsylvania Street. When crews arrived, they found a single-story residence with smoke coming from it. Firefighters were able to douse the fire but found three dogs had died in the fire, according to the TFD.

A TFD Investigation Unit determined the fire was started accidentally by an electrical issue. According to the TFd, the fire caused $40,000 in damage. The unit didn’t locate any fire detectors in the home.

