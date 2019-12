HORTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Three Horton homes are a total loss after a fire spread Tuesday afternoon.

It all started around 12:30 p.m. on E. 8th Street in Horton. Firefighters on scene told KSNT News when they arrived, one of the houses was fully engulfed, which caused two neighboring houses to catch fire.

Photo from KSNT News reporter Kelli Peltier

No one was hurt in the fires.

Officials said it’s too early to determine the cause, but they said there was a wood-burning stove in the house that initially caught on fire.