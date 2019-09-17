Three hospitalized in east Topeka shooting, police say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning in east Topeka.
Kahle R. Henderson, 19, Julian R. Peters, 18, and a 17-year-old female took themselves to a local hospital with gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m., according to a TPD watch commander.
At this time, investigators believe all three victims were shot near Southeast 3rd and Lime Street. Their injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.
Officers went to an apartment building where the shooting took place and blocked off the parking lot as a crime scene.
This incident remains under investigation and officials said no arrests have been made at this time.