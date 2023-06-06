TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three individuals were arrested in Topeka after a burglary attempt was foiled by law enforcement Sunday.

At 4:15 p.m. Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a burglary in progress on the 5200 block of SE 61st St. Upon arrival, a deputy saw two vehicles trying to leave the scene.

The deputy followed one of the vehicles and tried to initiate a stop, according to a press release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO). The suspect refused to stop, causing a chase. The chase ended without incident at the 4300 block of southeast Croco Road when the deputy performed a pit maneuver.

Three individuals were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, according to the SNSO. All three individuals were arrested on charges of burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and conspiracy and interference with law enforcement.

The driver was additionally charged with driving with a suspended license, no vehicle liability insurance, speeding, driving on the left in a no-passing zone, failure to stop at a stop sign, improper turn signaling, reckless driving, transporting and open container of liquor, and operating a motor vehicle without registration, according to the SNSO.