MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County police officers are responding to a Wednesday afternoon crash that injured three.

The RCPD is currently responding to the crash that happened on the 1000 block of South Scenic Drive.

South Scenic Drive is closed from K-18 to Anderson Avenue while officers respond to the accident. They are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

Three people have been injured after a crash in the 1000 block of S Scenic Drive in Manhattan. Please avoid the area while emergency crews help those involved. pic.twitter.com/JTlExfSCQX — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) June 10, 2020

KSNT crews are on their way to the scene. This is a developing story.