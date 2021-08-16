Three juveniles arrested for Jefferson County arson cases

MERIDEN (KSNT) – The use of social media helped the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office find those responsible for four arson fires earlier this month.

The first case involved a car being set on fire in the early morning hours of Aug. 3 just south of Meriden. The investigation determined the fire was set on purpose.

On Aug 5, three fires were intentionally set in the early morning hours. One fire in the 600 block of Main Street in Meriden destroyed a vehicle and garage. Another fire at the Meriden Threshing Bee grounds was also set intentionally. A fire in a field near the Village Greens Golf course was also intentional

On Tuesday, Aug 10, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received information from a concerned parent monitoring their child’s social media usage. That information allowed identification of the three juveniles involved from Jefferson County as having been involved in all four arson cases.

All three juveniles and their guardians have been contacted regarding the arsons. The crimes are being referred to the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.