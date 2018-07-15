Three KC police officers shot expected to be OK; suspect dead
KANSAS CITY, (KSHB) - Three Kansas City police officers who were shot Sunday, but are expected to be okay.
Police say two of the officers were shot first while working undercover when the suspect fired at them with a rifle.
The suspect, who was under surveillance for the murder of a student at the University of Kansas Medical Center, is dead.
Additional officers were called in to help and that's when they exchanged fire with the suspect who shot a third officer.
Another person of interest is in custody.
Entertainment
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Only 1 remains: 2 of the last three Blockbuster...
- 'The Rock' joining group that champions rights for...
- 'Game of Thrones' slays with a leading 22 Emmy...
- Charges against Stormy Daniels dismissed after...
- Tyler Perry warns his fans about fake Facebook offers
National
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Pompeo visits Mexico, is urged to reunite migrant...
- Roaring New Jersey house fire kills kids ages 2, 5;...
- Outage affecting Instagram users
- Target announces 15% discount for teachers July 15-21
- Demonstrators mock Donald Trump; protest his visit...