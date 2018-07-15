Three KC police officers shot expected to be OK; suspect dead

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, (KSHB) - Three Kansas City police officers who were shot Sunday, but are expected to be okay.

Police say two of the officers were shot first while working undercover when the suspect fired at them with a rifle.

The suspect, who was under surveillance for the murder of a student at the University of Kansas Medical Center, is dead.

Additional officers were called in to help and that's when they exchanged fire with the suspect who shot a third officer.

Another person of interest is in custody.