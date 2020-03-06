Three local business owners inducted to Topeka Business Hall of Fame

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Local business owners were honored for their career accomplishments and contributions to the community Thursday night.

Junior Achievement of Kansas hosted their 18th annual Topeka Business Hall of Fame.

Dr. Shekhar Challa with Kansas Medial Clinic, Ken Daniel with Midway Wholesale and David Porterfield with Porterfield’s Flowers and Gifts were among this year’s inductees.

“This is our 18th year bringing in laureates and its always so exciting to not only know about who they are now but where they started and obviously everything they do in the community as well,” said Junior Achievement of Kansas President Ashley Charest.

The laureates were chosen for the honor based on things like their business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, community impact and leadership style.