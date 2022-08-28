TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested three men after an investigation into a reported aggravated robbery.

Officers were called to the 800 block of SE 15th Street around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Upon investigation, three Topeka men were arrested. Michael Carpenter, 60, James Harvey, 39, and Dalton Hall, 23, were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for charges of aggravated robbery.

TPD asks that anyone with information regarding this investigation call 785-368-9400 or email telltpd@topeka.org.



