Three minors arrested for attempted murder in Shawnee Co.

TECUMSEH, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of three minors for attempted first degree murder and aggravated robbery in Tecumseh Thursday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, dispatch was notified of an armed robbery around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night. Detectives found that before the 911 call was made, a 17-year-old was trying to sell a $900 backpack near SE 29th St. and SE Croco Road.

Multiple people showed up in a white car with guns, tried to steal the backpack and demand he hand it over. The victim ran to his car to drove away and the suspects followed. The suspects then fired about 10 gunshots that hit the victim’s car.

The victim was uninjured in the shooting, returned home and called 911.

Deputies found the vehicle belonging to the suspects near 3900 SE 34th Street with two people still inside. The passenger was arrested, and the driver ran away. He was later located, and the two were taken to the law enforcement center for questioning, and three more suspects were identified.

According to a release, “The driver, a 17-year-old, was charged with attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal carrying of a weapon and interference with law enforcement. One passenger, a 16-year-old, was charged with attempted aggravated robbery, criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon and conspiracy. Another passenger, a 16-year-old, was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.”

The incident is still under investigation.