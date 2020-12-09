Three new Manhattan recreation centers opening soon

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Three new recreation centers are getting ready to open in Manhattan.

KSNT News got a look inside the centers Wednesday morning. The first two are next to Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools. The third is Douglass Recreation Center near 10th Street and Fort Riley Boulevard in Douglass Park.

All three centers include basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts, a walking track and classrooms.

“We’ve identified that we have a lack of indoor spaces within the city of Manhattan which has led to us constructing recreation centers for the City of Manhattan,” said Eddie Eastes, director of Manhattan Parks & Rec.

Douglas Center should be completed after the first of the year. The other two near the middle schools should be completed in late spring.