Three new members join Topeka City Council

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council had three new members at its first meeting of the year Tuesday night.

The first is Spencer Duncan representing District 8. Duncan told KSNT News he wants to focus on what the people of his district need, not what the council wants. He also wants to see more transparency.

“Make sure you’ve spent enough time with Topekans in your district to make sure you understand what it is they’re asking you to do,” said Duncan. “At the end of the day, you have to vote your conscious and do what you think is best for the city.”

Hannah Naeger will be representing District 6. She said she wants to see Topeka continue to grow and that the growth reaches all corners of the city. Naeger also says she would like to see infrastructure improve, in part to make Topeka a place people want to live in.

“Attracting people here because this is where they want to be,” said Naeger. “So making sure that we’re really investing in that and just changing the overall perception of Topeka.”

Christina Valdivia-Alcala is representing District 2. Valdivia-Alcala says she wants to see more transparency and proper oversight with taxpayer dollars. She says she’d like to see her district receive more revitalization funding, not just downtown Topeka.

She also wants to see more attention given to the growing senior population in Topeka.