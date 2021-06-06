Kansas woman, two children killed in Neosho River boating accident

BURLINGTON (KSNT) – Three people are dead after a boating accident on the Neosho River near the Burlington City dam on Saturday night.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game wardens, the Water Rescue Division of the Coffey County Fire District #1, Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, and Burlington Police Department responded.

First responders found a family of two adults and two children on arrival. Wesley Sharp of Shawnee, was rescued from the scene and transported to Burlington Hospital. He is currently in stable condition. Maribel Moran, and two children, ages 3 and 5, were unresponsive at the time of rescue.

The three family members were pronounced dead at Burlington Hospital.

Anyone with information related to this accident is requested to contact KDWPT game warden at (785) 207-3151.