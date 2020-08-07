Three people injured in Lyon County crash

LYON CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Three people are recovering Friday morning after a car crashed in a creek in Lyon County, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Howard Wesley Brammell II, 21, of Admire, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala in the 2400 block of Road F around 2:00 a.m. Deputies said Michael Codney, 19, of Emporia, and a 16 year old girl were in the car with Brammell.

All three people were wearing their seat belts but sustained minor injuries, only one went to the hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation and KSNT News will provide more information as it becomes available.