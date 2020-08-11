Topeka shooting kills two, injures one

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating a shooting that killed two people and injured another person in South Topeka late Monday night.

Officers went to the mobile home park near 38th and South Park Avenue around 10:15 p.m, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. When police arrived, they found three shooting victims.

Topeka Police say one person died on scene, another was taken to a local hospital where they later died. A third person was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are on scene investigating and working to find suspect information. This is not a public safety threat, according to the Watch Commander.

KSNT News will provide more information as it becomes available.

