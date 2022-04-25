OSAGE CITY (KSNT) – Three pets were saved from a house fire in Osage City on Saturday according to the Osage City Police Department.

Firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire at 808 Market St. on April 23. According to the Osage City PD, the owner of the house was not home at the time but her three pets, two dogs and a cat, were still inside the home.

The two dogs escaped the house. They were caught by neighbors and were later returned safely to the owner. The cat was still trapped inside the home however and had to be rescued by firefighters who then put the fire out.

Emergency Medical Technicians on the scene gave oxygen to the cat who reportedly held the oxygen mask in place with its own paw. All of the pets survived the fire according to the Osage City PD. The degree of damage and livability of the house will need to be examined by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.