TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire in southwest Topeka on Thursday morning.

All residents of the home, two adults and one child, were reported safe and without injuries, according to the TFD. The fire was first reported around 10 a.m. on Jan. 19 for a home located in the 3600 block of Southwest Eveningside Dr. The fire started in a bedroom.

This is a developing story as the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.