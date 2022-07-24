TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three of the Topeka Fire Department’s firefighters have been deployed to serve the National Guard for multi-month operations.

The firefighter’s units were selected by the Pentagon and sent to various parts of the Middle East to support ongoing operations.

Although a couple of the deployed members have been non-commissioned officers for years, one of the deployed individuals just graduated from TFD’s academy.

TPD Public Education Officer Alan Stahl told 27 News he is incredibly proud of these soldiers and airmen.

“We are very supportive of our national guard and reserves and very proud of our members who were deployed,” Stahl said. “We are honored to be apart of supporting these soldiers and airmen. We forward to their safe return.”

These officers were chosen during the Kansas National Guard’s rotational deployment, according to Stahl. This is a long-term mission where units rotate in order to complete it. Depending on the mission, a unit could rotate many times through the same deployment. Rotation frequencies can vary, but most soldiers do not deploy every year.

The fire department has been showing support for the three deployed firefighters by wearing red t-shirts every Friday. It is apart of the R.E.D. Friday campaign to help show support for deployed heroes across the country. TFD pledged to continuing wearing the shirts until the firefighters come home.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.