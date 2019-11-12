Three Topeka organizations team up to provide Thanksgiving meals

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three organizations in Topeka have teamed up to provide 200 families with a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal.

Cargill and Bettis Asphalt teamed up to provide turkeys for the meal. The Salvation Army said it will provide the side dishes.

If you’re interested in receiving a meal, you have to apply to see if you meet the qualifications based on state poverty guidelines. The Salvation Army said it’s now accepting applications at 1320 SE 6th Street during normal business hours.

The meals will be handed out on Monday, Nov. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Topeka Salvation Army.