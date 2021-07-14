UPDATE: 3 vehicle crash including greyhound bus and semi-truck prompt overnight I-70 closure

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An overnight crash closed down a portion of I-70 starting in downtown Topeka Wednesday morning, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

UPDATE, 10:00 a.m.: A spokesperson with the Kansas Highway Patrol told KSNT that a passenger car was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-70 just east of MacVicar when it struck a Greyhound bus, which then side-swiped a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the car was transported in critical condition.

A greyhound bus, tractor-trailer, and a car crashed into one another on I-70 right before 1:00 a.m.

Emergency crews removed one person from the car, that individual was transported to a Stormont.

The bus did have passengers, however no injuries have been reported so far, according to Dispatch.

Westbound I-70 was shut down from 1st Street to MacVicar Avenue. No cars were able exit at MacVicar, dispatchers told KSNT.

The Topeka Police and Fire Departments, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, and AMR crews were all on scene.

Just before 6 a.m. I-70 was reopened.

Topeka Police Watch Commander and Dispatch said the call started as a car driving the wrong way on the interstate.

KSNT News has a reporter on the way to gather more information.

This is a developing story.