Three vehicles hit in south Topeka crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers are responding to a head on crash in south Topeka after a car crossed traffic, hitting three other vehicles.

Topeka police responded to the crash around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 29th and Burlingame Road. A driver crossed the lanes and hit three vehicles, causing a head on collision. One woman has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to officers on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories