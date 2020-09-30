Three vehicles hit in south Topeka crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers are responding to a head on crash in south Topeka after a car crossed traffic, hitting three other vehicles.

Topeka police responded to the crash around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 29th and Burlingame Road. A driver crossed the lanes and hit three vehicles, causing a head on collision. One woman has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to officers on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.