Three-year-old Waterville boy shocks doctors after heart surgery

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNT) – Jhett Schreiner is just three years old, but he’s already dealt with so much in his life.

Doctors knew Jhett was sick from the day he was born, and was continually diagnosed with pneumonia, had shortness of breath and could not keep up with his other brothers when they played. With hospital visit after hospital visit, doctors could not pinpoint what was wrong.

Until recently, the family decided to go to the Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha. That’s where doctors realized that he had three blocked artery valves. But doctors were able to unblock all three.

“When they see kids like this it’s usually just one that’s blocked, not three, so this was really bad,” Jhett’s mother, Amber Schreiner, said.

Amber says some doctors even thanked her for letting them be part of Jhett’s journey to recovery.

But the road to recovery has been expensive. Amber has been out of work taking care of Jhett, and now the family needs to add travel expenses on top of the medical bills. If you’d like to donate, their family has set up a GoFundMe.