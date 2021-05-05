‘Thunder Over the Heartland’ announces performers for new Topeka air show

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Organizers are announcing performers for the new “Thunder Over the Heartland” air show. The new Topeka event will be held on June 26 and 27 at Forbes Field.

Nearly 20 performing acts, including more than 50 airplanes, are currently on the list for next month’s event. Chairman Brooks Pettit said the event will be fun for the whole family.

“We’re going to have the F-16 Viper Demo Team, big loud after burner F-16, will come do a full aerobatic routine,” Pettit said. “Followed by Heritage Flight, which celebrates the history of the Air Force with an F-16 and a WWII B-51 Mustang flying together.”

The two-day event includes performances by:

F-16 Viper Demo Team

USAF Heritage Flight Includes P-51 & F-16

The Black Daggers w/ HC-130 Combat King II

KC-135 Stratotanker (190th Air Refueling Wing, Kansas Air National Guard)

Aeroshell Aerobatic Team

Doc B-29

Matt Younkin

E-3 Sentry/AWACS (552nd Air Control Wing, Tinker AFB, OK)

T-38 Talons

Tora Tora Tora

Warbird Review Includes B-17s, B-25s, AT-6s, T-28s, A-1, C-1, L-19, CJ-6, & PT-19

S-2 Tracker Firefighting Demo

Shockwave Jet Truck

Randy Ball

Yak-110

Brian Correll

Kent Peitsch

Along with the performances in the air, Pettit said there will be food and vintage aircraft on display on the ground.

Thunder Over the Heartland is happening in conjunction with the Kicker Country Stampede at the nearby Heartland Motorsports Park. Pettit said they are partnering with Stampede to make sure people can easily enjoy both events.

“The Stampede kind of gets going in the late afternoons and evenings,” Pettit said. “This gives everybody that is part of the Stampede to be the ability to come and enjoy their day and see another side of entertainment. We’ll have shuttle busses running back and forth from the Stampede.”

Gates open at 10:00 a.m. both June 26 and 27. Click here for the full schedule and here for tickets. Check out the event map below.