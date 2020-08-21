Thursday night crash leaves one dead, 3 others injured

OVERBROOK, Kan. (KSNT) – One woman is dead and three people are injured after a two vehicle crash Thursday night, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Deputies responded to a crash around 9:22 p.m. Thursday on southbound E550 Road and Highway 56 in Osage County. A Nissan Rogue carrying three other passengers drove through a stop sign. A Jeep passing through the intersection swerved to avoid the car. The Nissan hit the Jeep causing both cars to roll, according to a highway patrol report.

Medical personnel took the driver of the jeep to University of Kansas Hospital for suspected serious injury, the driver of the Nissan, Sara Shamblin, 25, was pronounced dead on scene.