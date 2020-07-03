Thursday night house fire caused by fireworks, officials say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Investigators determined the Thursday night house fire to be caused by fireworks, according to the Topeka Fire Department Shift Commander.

Firefighters arrived at a house on fire in the 300 block of Southwest Yorkshire Road around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. After extinguishing the flames, investigators determined the fire started when residents of the home threw away fireworks before they were fully out, according to the Topeka Fire Department Shift Commander.

Residents of the house self-evacuated and no injuries were reported from the fire.