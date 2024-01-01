TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you want help looking your best on your wedding day, check out the upcoming Topeka Bridal Fair.

This event is keyed specifically for those who are wanting to look their best for all formal occasions, especially weddings. Numerous vendors will be in attendance with models showing off the latest in fashion with a runway show from noon to 2:30 p.m., according to the Stormont Vail Events Center’s website.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 in Exhibition Hall. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here. The first 200 guests will be offered a free signature drink at the event.

If you have additional questions about the fair, call 785-554-5667 or send an email to topekabridalfair@gmail.com. You can visit the Topeka Bridal Fair website by clicking here.

