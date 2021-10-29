Tickets for 2021 ‘Home for the Holidays Tour’ now on sale

TOPEKA (KSNT ) – Tickets for the coveted CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Shawnee County 34th annual Home for the Holidays home tour are now available.

This year’s tour features three Topeka homes that are decorated for the holidays by area designers. The tour is from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sat. and Sun., Nov. 20-21

“Homes for the Holidays is CASA of Shawnee County’s biggest fundraiser, providing the much-needed resources to recruit, train and retain CASA volunteer advocates. Advocates are highly-trained volunteers with varied backgrounds who are committed to being a voice in court for children caught up in the local foster care and court systems — no matter how long it takes. Currently, CASA of Shawnee County is only able to serve about 27 percent of the children in Shawnee County who could benefit from having a CASA.” CASA of Shawnee County

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door, and can be purchased in advance at the Topeka Hy-Vee store, Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts, Red Door Home Store, Blooms on Boswell, Linen Tree & Co., online at casaofshawneecounty.com, or by calling the CASA office at (785) 215-8282.

2021 homes and designers:

Tony & Judy Pleviak

1134 S.W. Camden Lane — Topeka

Designed by: Blooms on Boswell — Lori McNorton and team

Matt & Sara Vincent

1501 S.W. Westover Rd. — Topeka

Designed by: Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts — David Porterfield and team