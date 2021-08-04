Tickets for annual show house now on sale

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tickets are now on sale for this year’s annual show house, located at 1501 SW Westover Road in Topeka’s Westboro neighborhood.

The funds raised go to Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas. Money raised will benefit young children by improving access to high-quality child care options and educational resources for families.

The homeowners of the home are Matt and Sara Vincent.

Our Manor Showhouse (Photo Courtesy: David Vincent)

Highlights of this 9,200 square foot home include a completely remodeled kitchen, grand entranceway, spiral staircase, and a library full of windows and natural wood that was carved and cut by hand. The house was owned by just one family prior to the Vincents. Matt said the owners’ grandchildren told them stories about parties held in the de facto speakeasy basement room, complete with a large bar, during Prohibition.

This show house is different from the designer show homes held in past years. Those homes were complete renovations done by area contractors and designers. Since this year’s home is not a true renovation project, it will serve as an interim show house in the interim, highlighting the home itself. The original Annual Designers’ Showhouse will continue in 2022.

Tickets can be purchased online. To buy, visit east.ks.childcareaware.org/designers-showhouse, where you will also find information on the VIP Patron Event, house history, and more. The Our Modern Manor Showhouse is open for tours September 24 – 26, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. each day. The last tour starts an hour before closing.