Terry Manies, executive director of CASA of Shawnee County, stopped by the KSNT studio to give a preview of this year’s Homes for the Holidays tour. CASA of Shawnee County’s biggest fundraiser of the year provides the resources needed to recruit and train volunteers who advocate for local children caught up in the court and foster care systems.
Tickets can be purchased at casaofshawneecounty.com or at Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts, Red Door Home Store, Glory Days Pizza in Topeka, Topeka Hy-Vee and The Linen Tree.
Tickets now on sale for CASA of Shawnee County’s 32nd Homes for the Holidays
