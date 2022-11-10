TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tickets are now on sale for the 35th Annual CASA Homes for the Holidays Tour. Debra Billingsley and Peg Dunlap with CASA of Shawnee County stopped by 27 News Thursday morning to give us the details.

The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. You can get your tickets at Hy-Vee, Blooms on Boswell, Linen Tree, Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts, and Red Door Home Store. You can also get them online here.

This year, CASA is adding a private preview tour called Patron Party. This will be Friday, Nov. 18 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. with a patron party from 8:00-10:00 p.m. Tickets for this are $100. You can get those online here.

2022 homes and designers:

Linda Lee and Craig Woodbury 1550 SW Stratford Road Designer: Porterfield’s Flowers and Gifts

David and Dana George 1340 SW College Avenue Designer: Blooms on Boswell

Chelsea and Kyle Schmidtlein 3946 SW Canterbury Town Road Designer: Linen Tree & Co.



For more information, call (785) 215-8282 or go to their website at: casaofshawneecounty.org.