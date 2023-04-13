TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home and they’ve been selling fast.

Once again, Northeast Kansas is showing its ability to come together as more than 1,100 tickets were sold Thursday.

“We tend to take the community approach on everything,” Nolan Henderson said. “The effort and the architecture and the group effort that goes into making it happen is just incredibly impressive.”

Last week, Nolan Henderson’s son, Grit overcame a five-year battle with cancer. Henderson said Grit and the family would not be where they are today without the help from St. Jude.

“Grit is thriving,” Henderson said. “Our family is slowly becoming a normal family again. We’re just trying to figure out things to do to enjoy life together and not have to live this life of worry.”

The Henderson’s are one of many whose lives have been touched by St. Jude. One Topeka family said while their journey wasn’t a success story, they are inspired to help others fight the same battle.

“Every child deserves an opportunity and that’s what we’re hopefully giving them,” Feyh said. “Daegen’s legacy to me is to continue to push forward with that and help in any way that I can.”

While many people are excited for the chance to win a brand new, 3,300-square-foot home, many won’t win. However, you are still supporting a great cause.

“The St. Jude Dream Home is just a great way to help raise funds, help raise awareness,” Lance Feyh said.

St. Jude will continue selling tickets until they have sold all 7,500.

The winner will be announced on June 15 on KSNT 27.