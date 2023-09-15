Context: The above video was shot during the 7th annual Wing Fling in 2022.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hot wing enthusiasts won’t have much longer to wait before Topeka’s 8th annual Wing Fling is back in town.

The Stormont Vail Events Center says the time to start buying tickets for this year’s Wing Fling is now. With guests having the option to pick up their favorite wings and beer, not to mention the possibility of a royal title along the way, this event has a little something for everyone.

The Wing Fling is a one-day festival that offers attendees their pick of wings, drinks and friendly competition, according to the Stormont Vail Events Center. Guests can compete for one of five titles at the event which are determined by a panel of judges or by fellow patrons:

Hot Wing King

BBG Wing King

Twisted Wing King

Judge’s Best Overall

Wing Fling King

In addition to food and beverages, guests can expect plenty of party games and live music. This year’s Wing Fling will be on Dec. 16 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. inside the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Exhibition Hall.

A presale ticket bonus is live now through to 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 which knocks the ticket price down to $25. The presale code is WF2023. Advance tickets sold after Sept. 19 are $30 while tickets bought the day of are $35. Children between the ages of 2 and 12 will be charged $25. To find your ticket or to learn more about the event, click here. To see what last year’s Wing Fling was like, click here.