Tickets sell out for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Sunday night tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway completely sold out.

In total 7,000 tickets were sold, raising $700,000 for the kids and families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Anyone who bought a ticket is in the running to win a beautiful home in Topeka’s Lauren’s Bay Estates. The home was built by Mark Boling Construction and is valued at $465,000.

The giveaway for the house, along with various other prizes, will happen on August 8th.

All proceeds go to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which helps children fight serious illnesses like cancer at no cost to the parents.