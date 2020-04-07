Tiger tests positive for coronavirus at New York zoo: What it means for people

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A tiger in New York tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.

Dr. Claudia Terry, a veterinarian at Potwin Pet Clinic in Topeka, said one of the zookeepers likely had the virus before showing symptoms and gave it to the tiger.

Terry says the likelihood of the virus being transmitted back to people is slim, but not impossible.

“I suspect it’ll stay right there in those lions and tigers and we’ll find out if it transmits to any of the other animals, but I suspect with distance it’s not as apt to,” Terry said.

She said there haven’t been any cases in the U.S. of domestic animals getting the coronavirus, but she does recommend distancing yourself from pets if you are sick.