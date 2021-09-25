TikTok challenge forces Topeka schools to lock bathrooms

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka schools are locking up bathrooms after vandalism allegedly linked to the ”Devious Licks” challenge on TikTok.

The challenge consists mainly of someone causing damage, usually to a public restroom, and posting a video of the vandalism to TikTok with the hashtag #DeviousLicks.

Local students alleged that significant damage to boys’ restrooms has occurred within local Topeka schools, with one saying someone attempted to remove a toilet from a stall.

“You would think they would know that just because it’s on TikTok that doesn’t make it a good thing,” said one concerned parent of a local Topeka student. “It’s just silly, it’s vandalism and it’s causing issues in addition to the vandalism.”

The vandalism has forced schools all across America to lock bathrooms. TikTok has banned the trend from the app, but the damages caused are still being dealt with.

USD 501 issued the following statement when asked about how the TikTok challenge has impacted the decision to lock bathrooms.