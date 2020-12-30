TikTok dance challenge brings people together this holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — TikTok, a popular video sharing service, has seen a popular dance challenge go viral titled: #WeCanFeedTheWorld. The challenge is calling families to spread joy by creating a dance to the song.

@thebackpackkid

New Christmas dance challenge! Please tiktok your #wecanfeedtheworld dance !! #WeCanFeedTheWorld#UnitedNYCArtistsForPeace

♬ original sound – TheBackpackKid

United NYC Artists for Peace is a community of musicians who value peace throughout our world through the creation of music and dance. The group is raising funds for feeding the world through this dance challenge.

Post your dance on TikTok with #WeCanFeedTheWorld before New Year’s Day.

