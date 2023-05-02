TOPEKA (KSNT)- TikTok star Matt Mathews, known for his viral Instagram series “Confessions with Matt,” will be performing live in October at the Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC).

Mathews earned his fame by sharing videos of himself performing tasks around his farm and discussing his personal experiences including his life growing up as a gay man in Alabama, according to VenuWorks. Mathews discusses taboo topics including his career as a renowned boudoir photographer and strange sexual encounters.

“Most people know me as the crazy farmer from TikTok, who cusses at his chickens in his bathrobe,” Mathews said. “While that’s definitely a real part of who I am, I’m excited to show my fans a side of me that they can’t find on social media… the real and raw Matt Mathews.”

Mathews’ act will include an interactive segment called “Live Confessions,” where members of the audience can anonymously submit confessions for Mathews to respond to impromptu on stage.

Thanks to his relatability and humor, Matthews garnered over 3 million followers on TikTok and over 1 million followers on TikTok, according to VenuWorks.

Mathews will be performing at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Friday May 5. Tickets will cost $84, $69, $54 and $44.