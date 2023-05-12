TOPEKA (KSNT) – Brandon Davis has been opening for Tim McGraw. Now, he’s holding his own show in Kansas.

Brandon Davis will headline Red Dirt Saturday, a country music festival on a Manhattan farm.

People Magazine profiled Davis for a car accident that nearly killed him and prompted him to launch his music career. Fans know the fresh country face from Tennessee for the second song he released, “Step by Step.”

Davis will perform at 8:30 p.m. June 17 at A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane, Manhattan. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at this link.

The rest of the day’s lineup includes Lucas Maddy (10:30 a.m.), Sons of Sterling (12:30 p.m.), Weston Wilkerson (2:30 p.m.) and Ben Schardein (6:30 p.m.).

Money will also be raised at the concert for Big Brothers Big Sisters. The event is sponsored by KSNT 27 News.