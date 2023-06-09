TOPEKA (KSNT) – After months of publicity and anticipation, we are just six days away from the BIG DAY when the drawing occurs for winners of the $10,000 gift certificate to Carpet One Floor and Home, a beautiful ring valued at approximately $11,000, a $2,500 shopping spree to Sutherlands Topeka and finally, the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home built by Drippé Homes.

Join us as we celebrate the Topeka and northeast Kansas area for raising over $4 million for the kids of St. Jude over the past six years! Here’s a quick recap of what the coming days will look like:

Last Weekend of Open Houses | 2523 SE Saturn Dr. Topeka, KS 66605 Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Selling the Final Tickets We have around 1,900 tickets remaining at $100 each. You only have until Thursday, June 15 to reserve your tickets. Click this link to get yours now! https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/topeka.html

The Giveaway The drawing for prizes will happen live during every newscast beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 at the St. Jude Dream Home. The drawing schedule is listed below. 5 p.m. Tickets on Sale Prize 6 p.m. Early Bird Prize 9 p.m. Bonus Prize 10 p.m. The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house



The KSNT family wants to thank you on behalf of every patient and family currently at St. Jude – they’re in Memphis, going to appointment after appointment, learning big medical terms no kiddo should have to know, and they are away from their home. Supporters like you and campaigns like the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway help transform the St. Jude campus into their home away from home.