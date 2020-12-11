Time is running out for holiday shipping 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There’s not a lot of time left on the calendar for packages to make it to loved ones by Christmas this year.

Terrell Myers, the manager at the UPS store on 29th Street in Topeka, said because of COVID, there is no official deadline for guaranteed shipping this year.

So, if you want those packages to arrive by Christmas, Myers said the sooner you postmark them, the better.

“Monday [December 14] is going to be our busiest day of the year, so next week for sure would be ideal. Beginning of the week would be ideal to get those things mailed out,” Myers said.

He said this year has been busier than last and believes it’s because of all the shopping people did on Cyber Monday.