Time is running out to adopt a duck and win big

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 26th annual Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race takes place this weekend.

On Saturday 10,000 plastic ducks will race through Lake Shawnee. You can adopt one of the yellow rubber competitors starting at $5. Depending on how well your duck does, you could win one of many prizes ranging from gift cards to jewelry to a Hyundai Sonata.

All of the proceeds go to help local nonprofits, including the Capper Foundation, Children’s Miracle Network, Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters of Topeka and more. Only about 2,000 ducks are still up for adoption. The ducks take off at 10 a.m.

If you want to support a good cause and potentially walk away the proud parent of a victorious plastic bird, visit this website.

KSNT News is a proud sponsor of the Sertoma Clubs of Topeka Duck Race.