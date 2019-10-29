Tips to keep your furnace running this winter

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With the cold weather officially here, some of us are finally turning on the heat in our homes.

HVAC specialists say that a few, simple tips can help keep your home’s heat running better, all winter long.

Before you turn on your furnace, it’s important that you have a clean filter. To check if it is clean, hold up the filter to the light, and if you can see through it, it is clean and ready to use.

If not, it could back up your furnace, causing it to overheat, or produce carbon monoxide.

If the filter is not clean, it should immediately be replaced.

Debacker said that it is not just an old filter that can cause trouble. Animals can also back up your home’s heat sources.

“They’ll climb up there and then they may become overcome with the carbon monoxide and then they’ll fall down and obstruct it,” HVAC specialist Greg Debacker said. “Possibly your home will get carbon monoxide in it.”

Debacker’s also said that if you suspect that a chemical has gotten into your home, immediately turn off your heating system and call the gas company.