Tips to make your home energy efficient during winter months

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With cold air and biting wind sweeping across the planes, Heartland Door and Window company of Topeka offered it’s tips on how to make homes energy efficient during the winter.

Heartland Door and Window spoke at Topeka’s Home Show on Saturday afternoon. The company explained how cold air can enter homes though garage doors and windows, causing heating systems to work much harder to warm the house.

Juan Alvaraz, Heartland Door and Window’s Branch Manager, said insulating entry ways could save people a lot of money on their heating bill during the winter.

“Keep the cold air out and make everything more energy efficient, especially if you have living space above your garage,” Alvarez said. “You can drastically save on energy costs.”

Alvarez also said that insulation can help stop plumbing from freezing.

If you can’t have a professional like Heartland Door and Window insulate your home’s entryways, you can push a blanket or door stop along the base to slow cold air from getting inside.