TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people were reported as injured after a tire blowout caused their vehicle to lose control and hit a barrier wall in Shawnee County.

At 3:36 p.m. on Wednesday, a 21-year-old woman from Sioux City, Iowa was driving a 2016 Kia Soul south on I335 in the right lane when the outside left rear tire blew. The driver lost control of the vehicle, hit a guardrail on the right shoulder and then hit the inside barrier wall, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

The driver and a 31-year-old woman also from Sioux City were reported as receiving injuries. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment. One juvenile was reported as being in the vehicle but their record data was protected, according to the crash log.

Both the 31-year-old and 21-year-old were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the crash log.