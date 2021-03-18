To mask, or not to mask? Topekans weigh-in on controversial debate ahead of mandate discussion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County is loosening more coronavirus restrictions.

Come Monday, privately owned businesses no longer have to limit the number of customers they serve. Now the controversy is on mask restrictions, which could be lifted a month from now.

Mass gathering limits inside and outside in Shawnee County will be lifted Monday, March 22, opening the door for parades, fireworks shows, and other large events. It was a big decision by county commissioners and now, their attention turns to when to lift the mask mandate.

Kathy Hopeck is from Topeka and thinks masks don’t work. She told commissioners how she feels at Thursday’s meeting.

“This is ridiculous that we are taking our liberties away from us,” Hopeck said. “I’m an adult, I’m 68 years old.”

She said the current mask mandate in Shawnee County is taking away her rights and is glad there’s now one less rule to follow.

“I can make my own decisions about that,” Hopeck said. “This is the United States of America and we have freedoms and rights and I don’t believe that you have the right to take that away from me.”

Her husband Joe Hopeck has a different outlook and told commissioners he thinks masks do serve as protection against the virus.

“I agree with Dr. Cooley and Dr. Locke that masks do work,” Joe Hopeck said.

Shawnee County leaders will decide on April 15 at their commission meeting whether to lift mask restrictions on April 16. The county is still recommending restrictions on gathering sizes, just not requiring it.